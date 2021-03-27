Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $159,302.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00624525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023217 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

