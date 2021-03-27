Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,581,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTLL remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 77,088,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,289,406. Global Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services.

