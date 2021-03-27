Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.