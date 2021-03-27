Gnosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $205.68 million and $1.08 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $136.70 or 0.00244083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00625610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065315 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gnosis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.