GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Hits $451,778.47

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $451,778.47 and $4,834.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009383 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

