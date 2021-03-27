Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 139.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 482,374 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.14 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.