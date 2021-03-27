Graviocoin Market Cap Reaches $5.26 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $5,208.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.09 or 0.00328782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

