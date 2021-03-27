GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $97,684.34 and approximately $122.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00241280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.92 or 0.00850579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030922 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,430,732 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

