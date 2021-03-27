Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in March

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 1,478,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GGBXF remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 420,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Green Growth Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.
About Green Growth Brands
Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Green Growth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Growth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.