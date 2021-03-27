GreenPower Market Cap Tops $93.97 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One GreenPower coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $93.97 million and approximately $11,633.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GreenPower has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

