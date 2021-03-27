Grin (GRIN) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $43.00 million and $6.14 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,183.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.67 or 0.03053724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.34 or 0.00329881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.08 or 0.00900773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00391958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00358129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00240262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,994,120 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

