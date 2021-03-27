Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Grubhub worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 976,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $61.56 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

