Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.04.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.