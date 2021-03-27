Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

