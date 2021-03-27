GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.15% of GSX Techedu worth $758,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 655,012 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,534,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSX opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.66 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

