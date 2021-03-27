Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 21,615 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,459,000 after acquiring an additional 466,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 105,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

