Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 45,148 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CyrusOne worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of CONE opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

