Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,408 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.66 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

