Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

MXIM opened at $93.14 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.