Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,841 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR opened at $176.77 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.68%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

