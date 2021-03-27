Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MEN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

