Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Fortinet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 353,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

FTNT stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $94.55 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

