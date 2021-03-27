Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $713,000.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $131.29 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

