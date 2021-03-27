Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.88 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

