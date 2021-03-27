Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $139.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.23 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

