Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $346.18 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $346,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,172.40. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.