Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $27,784,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

PCAR opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

