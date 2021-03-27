Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 156.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

