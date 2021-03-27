Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

