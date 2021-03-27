Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,520 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Westlake Chemical worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

