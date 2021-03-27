Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Realty Income by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,029,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after acquiring an additional 607,009 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,493,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 468,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

O stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

