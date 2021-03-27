Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

