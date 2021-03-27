Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 41.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.37 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

