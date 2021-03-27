Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,202 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

