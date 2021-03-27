Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,201 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

