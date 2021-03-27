Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 31,164 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,164 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

