Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 58,363 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,363 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

TFC stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

