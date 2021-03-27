Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,027 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.74. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

