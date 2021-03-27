Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 94,122 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,122 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of MDU Resources Group worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:MDU opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

