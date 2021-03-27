Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after acquiring an additional 498,024 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RS opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $155.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

