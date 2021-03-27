Gulden 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,294.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $14,294.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.54 or 0.00331364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,425,174 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

