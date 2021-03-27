Gulden Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $7.06 million and $13,403.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00331240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,363,894 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

