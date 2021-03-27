GXChain (GXC) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $62.11 million and $14.42 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,101,223 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

