HackenAI (HAI) Price Tops $0.0075

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.53 or 0.00874576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031394 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

