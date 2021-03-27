Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,162 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

