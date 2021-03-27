Handshake 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $676,834.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $119.58 million and $676,834.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,100.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.54 or 0.03069922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.00330483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.14 or 0.00904065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.00403029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00361893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00233245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021540 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 364,733,546 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

