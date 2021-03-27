Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.61. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 55,397 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

