Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $232.43 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $120.34 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $232.43 or 0.00413822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001324 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 113.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 542,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,744 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.