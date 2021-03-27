HashBX Price Tops $0.0018 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. HashBX has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $39.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

