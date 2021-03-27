Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $227.08 million and $1.34 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.04 or 0.00028566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,165.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.94 or 0.03049787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00328102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.25 or 0.00896001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.34 or 0.00397639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.63 or 0.00355436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00233907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021303 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,153,782 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

