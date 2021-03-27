Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.25

Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.25 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 151.90 ($1.98). Hays shares last traded at GBX 151.20 ($1.98), with a volume of 2,081,864 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.40.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

